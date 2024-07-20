 Navi Mumbai: Teen Dies After Attempting Home Birth Alone
The Vashi police have registered a case of accidental death as of now.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Representational Photo | File

An 18-year-old girl from Shrivardhan, who had moved to Vashi to stay with her father, died after attempting to deliver her baby alone in her bathroom. Her family, including her mother and two brothers, had returned to Shrivardhan after the school term began, leaving her alone with her father.

On Thursday, after failing to reach his daughter by phone, her father asked a neighbour to check on her. The neighbour, along with other local women, managed to enter the house and found the girl dead on the bathroom floor with her newborn baby.

“None of the family members and neighbours were aware of the girl’s pregnancy. Her mother has been informed and once she is back, we will interrogate her as well. We are investigating the possible sexual abuse. The Vashi police have registered a case of accidental death as of now.

