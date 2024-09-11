Video: Student Punched, Kicked & Beaten With Belt By 3 Seniors At University In Himachal Pradesh’s Solan; Accused Expelled

@SachinGuptaUP

A video has surfaced on social media showing a junior student allegedly being beaten by three senior students at Bahra University in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan.

In the video, the senior students can be seen thrashing the junior student sitting on a chair inside a room with a belt. The student was also kicked and punched brutally.

The victim said that the three senior students tried to molest him. When he resisted, he was first beaten with a belt and then kicked and punched badly. The student had several injury marks on his body and was given first aid.

This incident has once again highlighted the increasing cases of ragging at educational institutions across the country and the need of the hour to take concrete steps to tackle it.

Reports suggest that soon after the ragging incident, the University administration informed the police and three senior students identified as Kartik, Karan Dogra and Vishal were arrested.

A case of ragging and assault has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, taking strict against them, the University has expelled the senior students in a move to deter such actions on its premises.

The administration of Bahra University has also reacted strongly to this matter and said that they will not tolerate any kind of ragging or misbehaviour on their campus. Along with this, the administration has also ensured to take stricter measures to stop any such activity in future.