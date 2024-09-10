 SHOCKING! Art Teacher Accused For Filming Female Students In Karnataka; Over 5,000 Nude Videos Found In Phone
Parents raised concerns that Muniyappa may have recorded students. They also complained a few months back that Muniyappa was filming his students with his mobile phone.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
In a shocking incident, more than 5,000 nude videos have been discovered from the mobile phone of an art teacher in Kolar district, Karnataka.

The art teacher used to teach at Morarji Desai Residential School and has been identified as Muniyappa.

According to News Karnataka, Muniyappa currently does not work in the same school. He was suspended in December 2023 and was transferred to another school in June 2024 because of some other reason.

The principal of the school said that Muniyappa is not currently employed with the school and thus there is no more threat, reported News Karnataka.

Police Investigation

However, the phone was sent to the forensic department and after the data was recovered, it was discovered that Muniyappa had more than 5,000 nude videos in his phone. The probe is currently ongoing.

Another controversy around the school

In 2023, the Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa gave department Principal Secretary P Manivannan the order to suspend the warden, the principal, and the Group-D staff members of Morarji Desai Residential School because they made students clean the school's sewage tank. The incident involved five to six students, who were from class seventh to ninth and were all believed to be from Scheduled caste.

