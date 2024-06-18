Video: Stray Cow Attacks Woman On Bike In Gujarat's Modasa, Husband Calls Onlookers For Help

X

A video making rounds on social media showed a stray cow repeatedly attacking a woman in Gujarat’s Modasa. As per reports, the tragic incident happened on June 16, and the woman who sustained serious injuries was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

In the 42-second-long video, the stray animal can be seen approaching a couple on their bike near a petrol pump in Modasa. As the cow charged at the woman, she got off the motorcycle and started running to save her life. However, the cow chased her down and started hitting her repeatedly as she fell down and screamed. Though the woman’s husband did everything he could to stop the cow, the onslaught only ended when an employee from the nearby petrol pump came running with a stick and chased the cow away. The sudden attack by the cow made everyone present at the scene run helter-skelter to save their lives.

The footage of the incident has gone viral since then.

Watch the video here:

(Courtesy: @DeshGujarat)

Stray cow knocks woman off bike, attacks her repeatedly in Modasahttps://t.co/mzDSJhhyL9 pic.twitter.com/z3OA1JqEbu — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) June 18, 2024

As per reports, the incident happened on Sunday when the couple was on their bike on the bypass road. In the tragic incident, the woman sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital, where her condition is currently said to be stable.

It is not clear what made the stray cow attack the woman. But it seems that there was no provocation by the couple and the cow decided to attack the woman of its own accord.

Incidents of stray animals attacking humans without any provocation have been on the rise in cities in recent times. Every now and then, videos surfaced on social media showing such attacks.