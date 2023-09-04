Gujarat: Stray Cow Attacks & Tramples Man By Pushing Him To The Ground After Long Chase In Mehsana; Horrific Video Surfaces

Cow attacks man in Mehsana | Twitter

Gujarat: In a shocking incident, a stray cow attacked a youth in Gujarat's Mehsana. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the stray cow is chasing the man for some distance and then pushes him to the ground. The cow after pushing the man to the ground started hitting him brutally. The cow then trampled him and then chased him again until the man escaped in an autorickshaw.

Stray cattle attacks are on the rise in the country. Several videos of such attacks are coming to the fore from different parts of the country. In the video that is making headlines from Mehsana, it can be seen that the cow is hitting the man with its horns and then tramples him with its feet. The incident was caught on various CCTV cameras installed in the area.

It can be seen in the video that the cow is chasing the man from a narrow lane and then they reach to a highway. The cow was still chasing the man. After a long chase the cow pushed the man to the ground and started hittim him. The cow also stepped on the man and trampled him for some time. The locals came after hearing the cries for help from the man. They all tried to save the man from the attack of the cow by using sticks and rods but could not succeed.

The cow was beating the man continously. The cow got distracted from the locals who were trying to save the man and the man stood up an started running from the spot. However, the cow chased the man again and started hittim him. An autorickshaw that was passing by at the time of attack halted and helped the man to escape. The cow attacked the autorickshaw and tried to push the man out of the auto.

The whole incident did not seemed like an attack but looked like the cow was taking some revenge from the man. The man was seriously injured in the attack. There are reports that he has been admitted to a nearby hospital. The number of stray cattle on the streets in India is spiking and this needs to be addressed by the Government. There are many incidents of stray cattle attacks in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has been aggressively raising the issue of stray cattle attacks that are coming to the fore in Uttar Pradesh. He is attacking the BJP government in the state led by Yogi Adityanath over the issue.