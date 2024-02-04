 VIDEO: Speeding WagonR, Trying To Take Over Truck On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Hits Divider
The accident left five people injured, of which two are reported to be critical.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

A speeding WagonR car went out of control while attempting to overtake a truck, leading to the car climbing onto the divider on on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning. The accident left five people injured, of which two are reported to be critical.

Watch the video below

The accident at about 8:15 am near Bamheta on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway when the occupants of the WagonR were en route to Delhi Airport from Muzaffarnagar. They were rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi. The injured have been identified as Sameer, Atif, Asif, Khushal and Amjad. Of them, Sameer and Atif are reported to be in critical condition while others sustained minor injuries.

A video of the aftermath of the accident showed severe damage to the front part of the car. People gathered around at the accident spot as the car remained on the divider.

Dumper truck collides with mother-son duo riding motorcycle

On January 31, a mother-son duo riding a motorcycle in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh were run over by a dumper truck. The entire horrifying episode was captured by a CCTV camera, and the distressing footage was shared on social media.

The footage showed the dumper truck hitting the motorcycle near the Osa intersection in the Manjhanpur police station limits. As a result of the impact, both the man and his mother were thrown off the motorcycle. While the man sustained minor injuries, his mother suffered severe injuries to her head and knees.

