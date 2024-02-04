VIDEO: Speeding WagonR, Trying To Take Over Truck On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Hits Divider

Screengrab

A speeding WagonR car went out of control while attempting to overtake a truck, leading to the car climbing onto the divider on on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning. The accident left five people injured, of which two are reported to be critical.

Watch the video below

देखिए दिल्ली मेरठ एक्स्प्रेसवे पर ट्रक को ओवरटेक करते समय वेगनआर गाड़ी डिवाइडर पर चढ़ी हादसे में 4 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल pic.twitter.com/jOFgXf0ms1 — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) February 4, 2024

The accident at about 8:15 am near Bamheta on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway when the occupants of the WagonR were en route to Delhi Airport from Muzaffarnagar. They were rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi. The injured have been identified as Sameer, Atif, Asif, Khushal and Amjad. Of them, Sameer and Atif are reported to be in critical condition while others sustained minor injuries.

A video of the aftermath of the accident showed severe damage to the front part of the car. People gathered around at the accident spot as the car remained on the divider.

