 Thousands Stranded In 5 KM-Long Traffic Jam After Truck Collision On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway
The impact of the collision was severe, trapping the driver of one truck in the cabin and leaving the other driver with serious injuries

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Vadodara: Thousands of commuters faced a nightmarish ordeal on Wednesday morning as a major accident involving two trucks brought traffic on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway (NH-8) to a standstill. The incident, which occurred near the Dumad intersection toll plaza in Vadodara, resulted in a 5 km long traffic jam that lasted for several hours.

According to initial reports, a truck loaded with railway tracks rammed into another truck carrying chemical powder at the Dumad intersection. The impact of the collision was severe, trapping the driver of one truck in the cabin and leaving the other driver with serious injuries.

Trapped driver rescued

Fire brigade personnel from Vadodara reached the spot,  rescuing the trapped driver and transporting both individuals to the hospital. Their conditions are reported to be critical. Sources said that there is a 2 kilometer traffic jam on the routes leading to Vadodara city. Tens of thousands of commuters, especially the office-goers are stuck in the traffic jam for hours.

NHAI authorities stated that the efforts have started to remove the trucks from the accident scene on the NH-8. The traffic jam situation will be resolved once the trucks are removed.

The accident caused chaos on the expressway, bringing traffic to a complete halt in both directions. The 5 km stretch between the Dumad intersection and the toll plaza became a parking lot, with vehicles stranded for hours. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and local police immediately initiated efforts to clear the scene. Cranes were deployed to remove the mangled trucks, while authorities diverted traffic through alternative routes.

