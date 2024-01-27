 Chennai Tragic Accident: 3 VCK Cadres Killed,14 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Van & Lorry At Naraiyur
The deceased were returning to Villianur near Bhuvanagiri from Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district in a van after attending a party conference at Siruganur near Tiruchi on Friday evening

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Chennai road accident | representative pic

Chennai: Three cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) were killed and 14 others injured in a head-on collision between a van and a lorry at Naraiyur on the Salem-Vriddhachalam highway in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as N. Uthirakumar, 29, V. Yuvaraj, 17 and A. Anbu Selvan. Police said 25 cadres of the VCK were returning to Villianur near Bhuvanagiri from Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district in the van after attending a party conference at Siruganur near Tiruchi on Friday evening.

Driver loses control over vehicle

At around 2.50 a.m. when the vehicle was near Naraiyur, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it collided head-on with a goods lorry coming from the opposite direction. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Veppur rushed to the spot and commenced the rescue operations. The injured were rushed to Vriddachalam, Veppur, and Perambalur Government Hospitals. Lorry driver K. Senthil Gavaskar, 37 was referred to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) while the van driver S. Chiranjeevi, 26 was referred to the Tiruchi GH.

Similar past incidents

Tamil Nadu has witessed several major accidents in last few days. HOurs ago, a 29-year-old pedestrian was killed after being knocked down by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Thursday (January 25, 2024) night. The Anna Salai Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and have arrested the driver.

Meanwhile on Friday, Four people, including three women, were charred to death following the piling up of several vehicles on the Thoppur Ghat Road in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district .

