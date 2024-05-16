Video: Speeding Mercedes Crashes Into Iron Railing On Surat Road Amid Strong Winds, Poor Visibility

X

A CCTV footage doing rounds on social media shows a Mercedes ramming a roadside iron railing in Gujarat’s Surat after the driver lost control of the speeding car on Monday night.

As per reports, the woman was driving the brand new Mercedes on the Dumas Road in city’s Piplod area when the incident took place.

In the video of the incident, the speeding sedan can be seen driving close to the edge of the road before hitting the iron railing. Moments later, a few people rush to the scene to check on the driver. The woman driver, then, slowly steps out of the vehicle and stands beside it.

As per reports, the woman suffered minor injuries in the accident and the car’s airbag had popped out.

As per a statement by the police, the woman may have hit the railing due to low visibility as at the time of the accident strong winds were sweeping the area. Police stated that the car was registered in the name of Kalpana from Gaurav Path area.