Video Shows BMW M340i Worth ₹83 Lakh Partially Submerged In Floodwaters After Heavy Rain In Gurgaon

X

Haryana’s Gurgaon experienced heavy rainfall, leading to significant flooding in several areas on Thursday. A video posted on X highlighted the severe conditions, showing multiple cars, including a luxury BMW M340i worth ₹83 lakh, submerged in floodwaters in Sector 57.

The user who shared the video remarked, "World-class infrastructure. This person lives in a posh area, owns a BMW M340i, and probably pays the highest amount of tax. And this is what he gets in return. We are doomed!!"

World class infrastructure 🤡



This person lives in a posh area owns a BMW M340i, Mercedes Class probably pays the highest amount of tax and this is what he gets in return.



We are doomed!! pic.twitter.com/WjdQ1t2J3w — Amazing Credit Cards (@AmazingCreditC) July 25, 2024

Meanwhile, as the video went viral, other Gurgaon residents took it to X to express their plight. One X user talked about how much Gurgaon contribute to Haryana's revenue and what the residents get in return.

"Yes we are Gurugram the millennium city. Yes we account of 70 percent of revenue for Haryana. Yes we are the Singapore of NCR, home to MNC's Fortune 500 companies. Yes still this is out plight every time it #rains. Live it to feel it," said @sumedhasharma86.

Yes we are #Gurugram #Gurgaon the millennium city. Yes we account of 70 percent of revenue for #Haryana. Yes we are the Singapore of NCR , home to MNC's Fortune 500 companies. Yes still this is out plight every time it #rains. Live it to feel it#viralvideo by @AmazingCreditC pic.twitter.com/2oTzXbCUnb — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) July 25, 2024

"India is going through Tex Terrorism. This person lives in a posh area in Gurgaon, Haryana. He owns a BMW M340i, Mercedes Class probably pays the highest amount of tax. This is what he gets in return. World class infrastructure," said another user @SidKeVichaar.

India is going through Tex Terrorism



This person lives in a posh area in Gurgaon, Haryana.



He owns a BMW M340i, Mercedes Class probably pays the highest amount of tax



This is what he gets in return.



World class infrastructure 🤡



pic.twitter.com/qKUDlCt2kx — Siddharth (@SidKeVichaar) July 25, 2024

"All the money in the world, but no one plans their houses with keep rainwater harvesting in mind, neither the builders nor the Municipal corporation," wrote @Sattastudd.

All the money in the world, but no one plans their houses with keep rainwater harvesting in mind, neither the builders nor the Municipal corporation. — Satish Mishra (@Sattastudd) July 25, 2024

@classyydesi wrote,"The guy talking in the video is so positive and spirited. He is giving Mumbai Spirit a run for its money(Post Tax)"

The guy talking in the video is so positive and spirited



He is giving Mumbai Spirit a run for its money(Post Tax) — Vip (@classyydesi) July 25, 2024

"Make the whole city a pavement. Have Roads everywhere for driving such cars. Don't leave enough green areas for water to percolate down. No rain water harvesting pits in Houses. So better buy a Boat too if you have enough money," said @@Jasvind71999966

Make the whole city a pavement. Have Roads everywhere for driving such cars. Don't leave enough green areas for water to percolate down. No rain water harvesting pits in Houses.

So better buy a Boat too if you have enough money. — Jasvinder Singh (@Jasvind71999966) July 25, 2024

On Wednesday, the city experienced light to moderate rainfall, providing some relief from the heat. By 5.30pm, Gurgaon had recorded 10.4mm of rain, mostly falling between 6.30 am and 8 am.

The downpour led to waterlogging in various areas, causing significant traffic disruptions. Key locations such as Kapashera, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Khandsa Chowk, Sector 52, Medanta Road, and Narsinghpur along NH-8 saw traffic congestion for about two hours.

Waterlogging and traffic congestion

While these areas experienced jams until around 10.30am, traffic flow improved later in the day as rainfall ceased.

Local authorities stated that they had taken measures to address waterlogging and traffic congestion, resulting in the drainage of accumulated rainwater shortly after.

The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees higher than Tuesday’s 27.5 degrees. The maximum temperature decreased to 33.4 degrees Celsius from the previous day’s 34.1 degrees. Following the rain, high humidity at 97% made outdoor conditions uncomfortable.

More rain in the coming days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rain in the coming days, predicting further episodes of light to moderate rainfall that are expected to lower temperatures and reduce humidity.