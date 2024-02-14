 Video: Shark Bites Fisherman's Leg In Maharashtra's Palghar, Dies After Being Captured By Villagers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Shark Bites Fisherman's Leg In Maharashtra's Palghar, Dies After Being Captured By Villagers

Video: Shark Bites Fisherman's Leg In Maharashtra's Palghar, Dies After Being Captured By Villagers

This was reportedly the first shark attack in Palghar. The injured fisherman, 34-year-old Vikya Suresh Gowari, is undergoing treatment at Vinoba Bhave Hospital in Silvasa.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Palghar, February 14: A shark attacked a fisherman in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday (February 13) evening. While the fisherman survived, the shark died after being caught by villagers. This was reportedly the first shark attack in Palghar. The injured fisherman, 34-year-old Vikya Suresh Gowari, is undergoing treatment at Vinoba Bhave Hospital in Silvasa.

Gowari, who lives with his family in Manor Dongar village, was fishing in the creek connected to a river when a 4-foot-long shark suddenly attacked him. The shark bit on his leg before he was rescued by other fishermen. Gowari was initially rushed to Astha Hospital in Manor and later shifted to Vinoba Bhave Hospital.

Two videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media. One of the videos reportedly captured the shark attack. The other video showed apparently dead shark surrounded by people on the shore.

Shark Attack Caught On Camera In Palghar:

Read Also
Shark Attack In Australia: Teenage Surfer Khai Cowley Mauled To Death By Ocean Predator Near Ethel...
article-image

Shark Captured By Villagers:

Read Also
Watch: US Fisherman Attacked And Dragged Into River By Shark Inside Florida's National Park
article-image

Victim's Injured Leg Needs To Be Amputated:

Speaking to a local newspaper, a police officer said: "The bite on his left leg is nearly four inches deep; the medical personnel have informed us that his injured leg needs to be amputated below the knee." According to cops, the shark died during the rescue operation. A news report, however, claimed that the shark had died after it had been captured by locals.

Officials from the forest department seized the body of shark to ascertain the cause of its death. Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Fray For Her 5th Rajya Sabha Term, Jaya Bachchan Reports Combined Wealth Of ₹1,578 Crore

In Fray For Her 5th Rajya Sabha Term, Jaya Bachchan Reports Combined Wealth Of ₹1,578 Crore

'Delhi Chalo' Protest March: Farmers Fly Kites To Block Drone Used By Haryana Police For Dropping...

'Delhi Chalo' Protest March: Farmers Fly Kites To Block Drone Used By Haryana Police For Dropping...

Sandeshkhali Agitation: West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Injured During Police Lathi...

Sandeshkhali Agitation: West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Injured During Police Lathi...

VIDEO: IPS Officer Forces Elderly Police Constable To Leave Food & Return To Duty During BJP Event...

VIDEO: IPS Officer Forces Elderly Police Constable To Leave Food & Return To Duty During BJP Event...

With Sonia Gandhi's Nomination, Congress's Top Brass To Represent Rajasthan In Upper House

With Sonia Gandhi's Nomination, Congress's Top Brass To Represent Rajasthan In Upper House