Video: Shark Bites Fisherman's Leg In Maharashtra's Palghar, Dies After Being Captured By Villagers

Palghar, February 14: A shark attacked a fisherman in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday (February 13) evening. While the fisherman survived, the shark died after being caught by villagers. This was reportedly the first shark attack in Palghar. The injured fisherman, 34-year-old Vikya Suresh Gowari, is undergoing treatment at Vinoba Bhave Hospital in Silvasa.

Gowari, who lives with his family in Manor Dongar village, was fishing in the creek connected to a river when a 4-foot-long shark suddenly attacked him. The shark bit on his leg before he was rescued by other fishermen. Gowari was initially rushed to Astha Hospital in Manor and later shifted to Vinoba Bhave Hospital.

Two videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media. One of the videos reportedly captured the shark attack. The other video showed apparently dead shark surrounded by people on the shore.

Shark Attack Caught On Camera In Palghar:

Shark Captured By Villagers:

#SharkAttack: A 34-year-old fisherman from a village in Palghar district was bit by a 4-foot-long #shark on Tuesday evening while he was out to catch fish in #Vaitarna river. His injured leg needs to be amputated. @ranjeetnature https://t.co/V6aTdDmIoc pic.twitter.com/JU7DsplppV — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) February 14, 2024

Victim's Injured Leg Needs To Be Amputated:

Speaking to a local newspaper, a police officer said: "The bite on his left leg is nearly four inches deep; the medical personnel have informed us that his injured leg needs to be amputated below the knee." According to cops, the shark died during the rescue operation. A news report, however, claimed that the shark had died after it had been captured by locals.

Officials from the forest department seized the body of shark to ascertain the cause of its death. Further investigation is underway.