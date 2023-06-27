Watch: US Fisherman Attacked And Dragged Into River By Shark Inside Florida's National Park

Instagram

In a shocking incident at Florida's National Everglades Park in US, a fisherman was attacked and dragged into the river by a shark.

The incident unfolded when the man ignored a warning from his friend and dipped his hands into the water. The entire ordeal was captured on camera by a friend, who later shared the video on social media.

The video footage shows the fisherman rinsing his hands in the river, only to be bitten by a shark moments later. The man can be heard screaming in pain as the shark pulls him into the water. The video, along with the accompanying caption, quickly circulated on social media platforms, raising awareness about the incident and serving as a cautionary reminder to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Victim under treatment, condition stable

As per news reports, the fisherman's friend, revealed that the attack was unprovoked, as there was no chum or blood in the water. He emphasised that his friend was simply washing his hands when a large bull shark unexpectedly bit him. National park officials swiftly arrived at the scene and airlifted the injured fisherman to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

The victim is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, ensuring his well-being after the terrifying encounter with the shark.