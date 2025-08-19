Racist Attack In UK: 2 Sikh Men Assaulted By Teenagers In Wolverhampton, Turbans Pulled Off, Disturbing Video Surfaces | X/@officeofssbadal

Wolverhampton: Two Sikh men were brutally assaulted in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, in what police are investigating as a racist hate crime.



The attack, which took place outside Wolverhampton railway station on Friday (August 15), triggered outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media.



Viral Video Shows Turbans Knocked Off During Assault



The footage shows both victims lying on the ground as one of the attackers repeatedly kicked them until being restrained by another. The turbans of the Sikh men came off during the assault and were seen discarded on the ground nearby, an act that further inflamed anger in the community.

British Transport Police, which is leading the investigation, said three teenagers were arrested at the scene but later released on bail. “We won’t tolerate this sort of behaviour on the railway network and have launched a full investigation. Three boys were arrested at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing,” the force said.



Political and Community Leaders Condemn Attack



The incident drew condemnation from political and community leaders.



Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal called it a “horrific attack” and urged the Indian government to intervene. “I strongly condemn the horrific attack on two elderly Sikh men in Wolverhampton, UK, during the course of which one Sikh's turban was removed forcibly. This racist hate crime targets the Sikh community, which always seeks Sarbat Da Bhala (the well-being of all),” he said, urging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to raise the matter with the UK government.

Local MP Sureena Brackenridge also issued a statement, expressing solidarity with the victims and the Sikh community. “My thoughts are with all of those affected,” she said, while stressing Wolverhampton’s strength as a “strong, diverse, and resilient” city. She called on residents to remain calm and united, and praised the police for their swift response.



The Sikh diaspora in the UK has expressed concern over the safety of its members, and community leaders have appealed for vigilance and mutual support. Police investigations into the incident is currently ongoing.