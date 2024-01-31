Video: Security Forces Discover Tunnel Dug Up By Naxals In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

ANI

While hardcore Naxalites are known to receive extensive training in guerilla warfare upon indoctrination, security forces have uncovered new evidence that seems to suggest that the outlaws have also been using a tactical ploy to evade detection and capture that Palestinian terror group Hamas has been known to employ in its enduring conflict with Israel.

Forces discover tunnel built by Naxals

During a search operation that followed the latest ambush attack by the Naxalites in their stronghold Sukma on Tuesday, the security forces uncovered a tunnel that the ultras use as a bunker to lie low.

According to sources, the tunnel may also have been used by the Naxalites to lay a trap for the forces.

The security personnel carried out an inspection of the underground tunnel, which was uncovered in Dantewada, a known Naxalite hotbed, officials informed.

Officials said they believe that the tunnel was dug to trap or ambush the forces during an exchange of fire in the thickly forested terrain of Dantewada.

3 security personnel died in encounter with Naxals

On Tuesday, a fierce gunbattle erupted after the Naxalites gunned down three security personnel in Dantewada. As many as 14 security personnel were also taken injured from the scene of the gunfight in Bijapur district.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj, said the incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation.

The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

A team from the 201 battalions of the CoBRA and the 150 battalions of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.

Naxals outflanked forces during routine patrol: CM Sai

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, who vowed earlier to rid the state of Naxal violence if a double-engine government was elected, met with the injured jawans at Balaji Hospital in Raipur on Tuesday.

The CM said that the Naxals, who arrived in large numbers, outflanked the forces who were conducting a routine patrol in the area.

He added that the Naxals attacked in desperation as a security camp is coming up at the Tekalgudem village.

"The incident occurred near the Tekalgudem village in Sukma district. Our jawans gave a befitting reply to the Naxalites during the exchange of fire. Since coming to power in the state, we have given a free hand to forces to deal with the Naxals. Three jawans made the supreme sacrifice during the firefight today. However, our double-engine government remains determined to root out Naxal terror from the state in the coming days," CM Sai said.

Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja said the Naxals do not want a security camp to come up in that area.

"The Naxals opened fire and our forces retaliated. There is video footage showing the Naxalites picking up bodies on their side as well. A total of 15 soldiers were injured while 3 have lost their lives," DGP Juneja said.