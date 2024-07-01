VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Om Birla In Parliament, Says 'You Bow Down While Shaking Hands With PM Modi' | X

Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, went guns blazing at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in the Parliament on Monday. Rahul Gandhi also attacked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and alleged that there are two people actually sitting in his chair in the house.

During his fiery speech, Rahul Gandhi went on and also leveled an allegation against the Lok Sabha Speaker, saying that he bowed down and shook hands with PM Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi said, "The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Speaker of the Indian Union, and there is Mr. Om Birla. When Modiji went and shook your hand and I went and shook your hand, I noticed something. When I shook your hand, you stood straight and shook the hand, and when Modiji shook your hand, you bowed down and shook his hand."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla replied to his allegations and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader of this house and my culture teaches to bow down and greet people who are senior." To this, Rahul Gandhi replied, "I respect what you said, but there is no one greater than the Speaker in the house, and we should all bow down in front of the Speaker. In a democracy, you are the leader of the house and you should not bow down in front of anyone."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul Gandhi also attacked BJP on Hinduism, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter." Rahul Gandhi then said, "Narendra Modi is not the entire Hindu community, BJP is not the entire Hindu community, RSS is not the entire Hindu community."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the President's address on Tuesday (July 2) in the Parliament. There are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the President's address tomorrow at around 4 PM in the evening. A showdown is expected in the Parliament during the PM's address tomorrow as the opposition is riding high on confidence.