'RSS, BJP Pura Hindu Samaj Nahi Hai': Thunders Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha After PM Modi's 'Entire Hindu Community' Remark

Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha led to a chaotic showdown in Parliament on Monday morning. During his address in the Lower House, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of preaching themselves as Hindus while indulging in violence, hatred, and lies 24/7. This statement resulted in an uproar from the treasury benches, with echoes of "shame-shame."

Amid the deafening noise in the house, Rahul Gandhi continued his speech, stating that BJP MPs are not true Hindus.

Rahul Gandhi's aggressive attack on the BJP led to condemnation from Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi intervened in Rahul's speech, stating that terming the entire Hindu community as violent is a serious matter.

Rahul Gandhi hit back at PM Modi, saying that the BJP and Modi do not represent the entire Hindu society.

Rahul also showed “Abhay mudras” — ‘Hand’ symbol which is also the Congress’s party symbol — in various religious images which he said signifies fearlessness and non-violence.

Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised Rahul Gandhi for casting aspersions on Hindus. He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks painting all Hindus as violent.

Shah said that crores of people take pride in being Hindus and questioned whether Rahul Gandhi thinks they are all violent.