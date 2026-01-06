 Siddaramaiah Becomes Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister, Surpassing D Devaraj Urs
Siddaramaiah Becomes Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister, Surpassing D Devaraj Urs

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah became the longest-serving CM in the state, surpassing D Devaraj Urs with 2,793 days in office. Both leaders hail from backward classes and are celebrated for championing their communities. Supporters in Mysuru celebrated with a large feast. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in continuing as CM until 2028, emphasizing that records are made to be broken.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | File Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made a record by becoming the longest served Chief Minister of the State, surpassing D Devaraj Urs, who ruled the state for a period of 2792 days.

Siddaramaiah completed 2792 days as Chief Minister on Tuesday, while he set a new record on Wednesday by continuing to be the chief minister for 2793 days. Interestingly, both Devaraj Urs and Siddaramaiah belong to backward class communities and both are hailed as backward class champions.

Celebrations were high in Mysuru, the hometown of Siddaramaiah, where his supporters thronged around his house since Tuesday morning, holding placards and flags bearing Siddaramaiah photos. His supporters had arranged for a `Biriyani, Mysore Pak' treat for over 6000 people, prepared using over 2000 kg of chicken.

``All I was thinking was to become a legislator and with the blessings of people, I have travelled so far. I am not bothered about this record. As a matter of fact, the records are made to be broken. Like, Sachin Tendulkar made a record, which was broken by Virat Kohli and someone else will break that record also. Someone, some day will break my record also,'' he said.

Answering a question, Siddaramaiah expressed his confidence of continuing as the Chief Minister till 2028.

``Usually, the Legislators' Party elects its leader for a period of five years and the Congress legislators party also has elected me for the same period. I have confidence in the party high command. Whatever happens in the party will be decided as per the decision of the high command. High Command has faith in me,'' he said.

