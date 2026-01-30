 VIDEO: Portion Of Building Collapses In Delhi's Preet Vihar; Firefighters On Spot
A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar area. According to reports, the false ceiling of the old Water Board office collapsed. So far there are no reports of any injuries.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Portion Of Building Collapses IN Delhi's Preet Vihar (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Friday (January 30). After receiving the information, firefighters were pressed into action. A rescue operation has been launched.

Senior officials also rushed to the spot. Visuals of the collapsed building also surfaced online. According to a report by News 18, the false ceiling of the old Water Board office collapsed.

Visuals From The Spot:

So far there are no reports of any injuries or casualties.

More details are still awaited.

