VIDEO: Portion Of Building Collapses In Delhi's Preet Vihar; Firefighters On Spot

Portion Of Building Collapses IN Delhi's Preet Vihar (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Friday (January 30). After receiving the information, firefighters were pressed into action. A rescue operation has been launched.

Senior officials also rushed to the spot. Visuals of the collapsed building also surfaced online. According to a report by News 18, the false ceiling of the old Water Board office collapsed.

Visuals From The Spot:

#WATCH | A portion of cieling of a building collapsed in the Preet Vihar area of ​​Delhi. Firefighters are present at the scene: Delhi Fire Services https://t.co/MFnj32lAIG pic.twitter.com/oY7OgN4KOI — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2026

So far there are no reports of any injuries or casualties.

More details are still awaited.