VIDEO: Portion Of Building Collapses In Delhi's Preet Vihar; Firefighters On Spot

New Delhi: A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Friday (January 30). After receiving the information, firefighters were pressed into action. A rescue operation has been launched.
Senior officials also rushed to the spot. Visuals of the collapsed building also surfaced online. According to a report by News 18, the false ceiling of the old Water Board office collapsed.
Visuals From The Spot:
So far there are no reports of any injuries or casualties.
More details are still awaited.