Video: Morning Walkers Confront Couple For Drinking & Smoking Openly And Playing Loud Music On Road In Telangana

A heated confrontation erupted between a couple and a group of morning walkers over drinking and smoking openly and playing loud music on a road in Telangana’s Rachakonda. The video of the entire incident has surfaced on social media and is currently going viral.

The dispute began when the men confronted the couple for smoking and drinking beer on a stretch of a highway, arguing that it was inappropriate to do so in a public space. However, the couple firmly defended their actions, insisting that they were not doing anything wrong and causing anyone trouble.

In the video heated arguments can be heard as the men demand that the couple stop drinking on the highway. The woman responds by asking them to stop recording their video and mind their own business, repeatedly stating that they are not disturbing anyone or causing any harm. As the argument escalates, the couple also begins recording the incident on their phone.

Throughout the video, the woman can be heard questioning the men, "Did we disturb you? Did we do anything to you?" Her companion attempts to de-escalate the situation by leading her away from the men, however she continues to argue.

For a moment the confrontation calms down but intensifies again when an elderly man enters the scene and joins the argument, further complicating the situation.

Watch the video here:

An alleged #Drunk woman creates ruckus with #beer (#alcohol) bottle, in #Nagole , #Hyderabad.



Morning walkers witnessed some commotion in the early morning today, after a woman and man were allegedly having #liquor and #smoking cigarette on the road and she creates nuisance. pic.twitter.com/Dib12YP07M — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 24, 2024

Reacting to the video on X, the Hyderabad City Police simply said,"Its in Rachakonda limits."

Its in Rachakonda limits — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) May 24, 2024

Netizens slammed the Hyderabad police for their lukeworm response.

One user @MrRao69 said, "Sir don't do this. You can tag respective handle instead and passover the case. This is not a finger pointing game."

@hydcitypolice Sir don't do this. You can tag respective handle instead and passover the case. This is not a finger pointing game🫠 — Mr Rao (@MrRao69) May 24, 2024

"This is so low from you. Instead of informing to respective P.S. You are saying it's not under our limits. Aren't you all T.G police???. Many cases have been ignored in the past using the same "NOT IN OUR LIMITS"..... WAKE UP," said @deepak_edu97.

This is so low from you. Instead of informing to respective P.S. You are saying it's not under our limits. Aren't you all T.G police???. Many cases have been ignored in the past using the same "NOT IN OUR LIMITS"..... WAKE UP. — Deepak Edhunuri (@deepak_edu97) May 24, 2024

Another user @im_shiv_aa said,"Sir, you can add them here and advise them to take an action instead of pointing the limits."

Sir, you can add them here and advise them to take an action instead of pointing the limits. — Shiva Kumar (@im_shiv_aa) May 24, 2024

"The same thing they show in movies ... and you guys are proving by responding like this!" said @NagarjunL1.

The same thing they show in movies ... and you guys are proving by responding like this !🤔 — NagarjunL (@NagarjunL1) May 24, 2024

"Seriously? Whatever the limit, are u not responsible? Cant u tag rachakonda and handover the responsibility? Such an irresponsible! @RachakondaCop please take care of this request! nuvvu kuda ni limits lo ledhu ante.. police unna waste eh Hyderabad lo," said @RamTinku04.

Seriously? Whatever the limit, are u not responsible? Cant u tag rachakonda and handover the responsibility? Such an irresponsible! @RachakondaCop please take care of this request! nuvvu kuda ni limits lo ledhu ante.. police unna waste eh Hyderabad lo — Ezio Reddy 🥷🏻 (@RamTinku04) May 24, 2024

"What a lame response. This is why janata doesn't trust you anymore," said @tuglaqstate.