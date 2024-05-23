 Telangana: GHMC Officer Sexually Assaults Sanitation Worker At Workplace, Records Video On Phone
Telangana: GHMC Officer Sexually Assaults Sanitation Worker At Workplace, Records Video On Phone

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
A sanitation field assistant officer of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, identified as Kishan, sexually assaulted a woman sanitation worker and made a video of her in Telangana’s Quthbullapur.

In the purported video of the incident, Kishan can be seen sexually molesting the woman inside a room. 

First, he fixes his mobile camera to record what he was going to do a moment later. After he puts down his phone, he lunges toward the woman, who tries to escape the room but gets caught by the man. The man then pushes her towards a bench and starts sexually exploiting her. After he is done a few moments later, he picks up his mobile phone.

As per reports, the officer told the victim to obey his commands while on duty; otherwise, he would make her life difficult.

Being mentally tortured and unable to share her ordeal with anyone, the victim’s situation worsened day by day.

However, it took a horrific turn when Kishan took her to a room, sexually assaulted her, and recorded his gruesome act on his mobile phone.

