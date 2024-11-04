VIDEO: Mobile Vendor Brutally Assaulted Inside Restaurant Over Extortion In UP's Hapur; Former MLA’s Son Booked

Mobile Vendor Brutally Assaulted Inside Restaurant | X

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a mobile phone vendor was assaulted by the son of a former MLA and his associates in the Nagar Kotwali area in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The attack, which left the vendor injured, took place at a restaurant on Delhi Road and the assault was captured on camera. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

Details of the Incident

The victim, Ankush Kukreja, who lives in Patel Nagar and sells mobile phones, reported the incident to the police. According to Ankush, the trouble began when Satendra alias Bobby, the son of a former MLA from the Srinagar locality, visited his shop. Bobby allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from Ankush and, when refused, asked for a mobile phone instead. Ankush tried to avoid giving in to these demands.

On Saturday (November 2), Ankush went to have dinner with Vineet, an employee, at a restaurant on Delhi Road. During their meal, Bobby arrived at the restaurant along with Rahul Sharma, Archit Bansal, Amardeep Kolaithar and several others. The group attacked Ankush using weapons including a pistol, knife and iron rods. Ankush sustained severe injuries after being brutally thrashed by the goons.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the restaurant and the video of the incident doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that eight to ten youths barge into the restaurant and start beating Ankush who was sitting at the table. He can be seen surrounded with the goons who came to thrash him. They stripped Ankush semi-naked and thrashed him brutally inside the restaurant.

They opened the door and dragged Ankush out of the restaurant. There are reports that they thrashed him outside the restaurant. Ankush reportedly suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Police Investigation and Statement

Following Ankush’s complaint, the police registered a case against nine individuals, including five specifically named. As per reports from Tricity Today, Sadar DSP Jitendra Sharma confirmed the registration of the case and stated that while a full investigation is ongoing, initial findings indicate that the matter may not be related to extortion but rather to an assault due to an old rivalry between the two parties. The police have registered a case in connection with the matter and initiated further investigation into the matter.