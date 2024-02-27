 VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Aakash–Byju's Educational Institute In AP’s Visakhapatnam
VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Aakash–Byju's Educational Institute In AP’s Visakhapatnam

A fire broke out at an educational institute in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. After receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Aakash–Byju's Educational Institute In AP’s Visakhapatnam | Twitter

Visakhapatnam, February 27: A fire broke out at an educational institute in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. After receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

As per the information of the district fire officer, a fire tender rushed to the spot, and two more fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

article-image

"A fire caught in an educational institute where exams were scheduled to be held in two days. Later, the fire spread to the entire building, where restaurants and jewellery shops are also located. Immediately, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. No causalities have been reported; loss of the is yet to be confined," said the DCP Law and Order, Vishakhapatnam.

More information is awaited.

