 Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Centre At Milan Subway, 37 People Rescued; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Centre At Milan Subway, 37 People Rescued; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Centre At Milan Subway, 37 People Rescued; No Injuries Reported

Within minutes of the call, MFB declared a level I fire emergency at 5:41 PM, triggering the mobilisation of resources.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Options Commercial Centre, located near Milan Subway, Santacruz West on Monday evening. The incident was swiftly reported to the BMC's MFB.

The fire, which was confined to the electric wiring and installations on the 2nd floor gala of the 02 basement plus ground plus upper 02 floored commercial building, prompted an immediate response from the authorities.

Within minutes of the call, MFB declared a level I fire emergency at 5:41 PM, triggering the mobilisation of resources. Four fire engines, one Mobile Fire Tender (MFT), one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV), one Aerial Water Tower Tender (AWTT), two Jet Tenders (JT), one Turntable Ladder (TTL), and a 108 Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The concerted efforts of the emergency services led to the successful rescue of 37 individuals trapped on the second floor and terrace of the building. Firefighters, utilizing both the TTL and stairs, executed the rescue operation with precision and efficiency.

The coordinated response involved multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, 108 Ambulance services, and Ward Staff.

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries as a result of the fire outbreak.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Centre At Milan Subway, 37 People Rescued; No...

Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Centre At Milan Subway, 37 People Rescued; No...

Thane News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Ambernath Due To Cylinder Explosion; Visuals Surface

Thane News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Ambernath Due To Cylinder Explosion; Visuals Surface

Consumer Connect: 'MOFA Still Exists And Operational,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'MOFA Still Exists And Operational,' Says Expert

Thane News: 6 Dogs Including 5 Pets, Poisoned To Death; Case Filed

Thane News: 6 Dogs Including 5 Pets, Poisoned To Death; Case Filed

Mumbai Masala: City Loses An Affable Politician

Mumbai Masala: City Loses An Affable Politician