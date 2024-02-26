 Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Sadar Bazar Area, Firefighting Operation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Sadar Bazar Area, Firefighting Operation Underway

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Sadar Bazar Area, Firefighting Operation Underway

At least 10 fire tenders are at the spot and an operation to douse the raging blaze is underway.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Fire | Representational Image | Pixabay

New Delhi, February 26: A major fire has broke out at a warehouse in Sadar Bazar area of Delhi. At least 10 fire tenders are at the spot and an operation to douse the raging blaze is underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There are no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties. Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Massive Fire Inside Paint Factory Resulting In Death Of...
article-image

Fire In Delhi Factory:

Last night, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri. A call regarding the fire was received at 9 PM, and subsequently, a total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The blaze was later doused and there were no injuries reported.

The fire broke out in an MCB manufacturing factory with an area approximately 150 square yards. The building comprises a basement ground plus three storeys. The fire spread to the first, second and third floors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Sadar Bazar Area, Firefighting Operation Underway

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Sadar Bazar Area, Firefighting Operation Underway

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Uttar Pradesh: BJP & Samajwadi Party MLAs Undergo Training Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

Uttar Pradesh: BJP & Samajwadi Party MLAs Undergo Training Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

Rajasthan Horror: Rape Accused Shoots At Victim After Released On Bail, His Accomplices Attack Her...

Rajasthan Horror: Rape Accused Shoots At Victim After Released On Bail, His Accomplices Attack Her...

Chandrashekar Azad's 92nd Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Famous Slogans By Revolutionary Leader That...

Chandrashekar Azad's 92nd Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Famous Slogans By Revolutionary Leader That...