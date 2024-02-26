Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Sadar Bazar Area, Firefighting Operation Underway

Fire | Representational Image | Pixabay

New Delhi, February 26: A major fire has broke out at a warehouse in Sadar Bazar area of Delhi. At least 10 fire tenders are at the spot and an operation to douse the raging blaze is underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There are no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties. Further details are awaited.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in a godown in Sadar Bazar area. 10 fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

Fire In Delhi Factory:

Last night, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri. A call regarding the fire was received at 9 PM, and subsequently, a total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The blaze was later doused and there were no injuries reported.

The fire broke out in an MCB manufacturing factory with an area approximately 150 square yards. The building comprises a basement ground plus three storeys. The fire spread to the first, second and third floors.