VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'

Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki

Barabanki: In a shocking incident, the villagers tied a man to the tree and thrashed him brutally over the suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in the village of Khinjhana Mallawan, located in the Baddupur police station area of Barabanki, where a growing number of thefts have left the residents in fear. A video of the villagers brutally beating the man has surfaced on the internet and the video is going viral on social media.

Concerned about the increasing incidents of theft, the villagers decided to take matters into their own hands to protect their community. They increased vigilance during the night and also started questioning suspicious people entering the village.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday (September 7) night, when a group of men entered the village with the intention of stealing. However, the alert villagers were quick to act. They managed to catch one of the persons and, in their frustration and anger, tied his hands and feet with ropes before severely beating him.

The incident was recorded by the villagers, who then shared the video on social media. The footage quickly caught the attention of the authorities, and the police arrived at the spot shortly afterward. The suspect was taken into the custody, and the police have begun questioning him.

Currently, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. They are also questioning the thief to gather more information. Both the villagers and the police remain on high alert as they work to address the theft problem in the area. The police claimed that the man caught by the villagers appeared to be mentally challenged and the villagers thrashed him over the suspicion of being a thief.

The police said, "When the above case was investigated, it was found that a person who appeared to be mentally challenged had wandered into the village. The villagers caught him thinking he was suspicious. He is being questioned by the police."