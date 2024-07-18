Video: Man Opens Fire At Widow In Broad Daylight In UP's Bulandshahr After She Fails To Return ₹50,000 Borrowed By Her Late Husband

X

A man opened fire at a widow in broad daylight at her house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Thursday after she failed to return Rs 50,000 borrowed by her late husband. The woman narrowly escaped the attack. The incident took place in Govila village in Jahangirpur area on Thursday.

In the purported video of the incident, which is now doing rounds on social media, the assailant can be seen pushing the main gate of the house and firing a shot at the woman which luckily hit the side wall.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the accused, after firing a shot, threatened the woman to kill her if she did not return the money and left.

Soon after the video went viral, police registered a case and efforts are underway to nab the accused.

As per reports, the husband of the woman identified as Ramvati Devi, a resident of Govila village in Jahangirpur Kotwali area, had borrowed 50 thousand rupees from Manish, a resident of Jahangirpur. The victim said that her husband had died a year ago. She told Manish that she would return the money in a short time.

Despite this, the accused kept pressuring and threatening her. On Thursday, the accused came with one of his companions and opened the door and fired at her. After this, the accused left the place threatening to kill the widow.