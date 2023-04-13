Video: Man beaten to death allegedly on boss' orders on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur |

A horrific incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, where a 32-year-old man named Shivam Johri was allegedly beaten to death on the orders of his boss. Shivam worked as a manager for a transport businessman named Bankim Suri, and a video of the assault went viral, leading to seven people being named in a murder case.

Video Shows Brutal Assault

The viral video showed Shivam tied to a pole and writhing in pain as a man repeatedly hit him with a rod. It is reported that Shivam was accused of theft, and the assault was carried out as a punishment.

Body Dumped at Hospital with False Claim

According to the police, Shivam's body was abandoned at the medical college and hospital on Tuesday night, and his family members were informed that he had died of electrocution. However, when a police officer examined the body, he noticed injuries inconsistent with the claim of electrocution, and the investigation began.

Victim's Employment and Accusations

Shivam had been working with transport businessman Bankim Suri for the past seven years. Recently, a package from a prominent business called Kanhiya Hosiery had gone missing, and several employees of the transporters were allegedly assaulted on suspicion of theft. The owner of Kanhiya Hosiery, Neeraj Gupta, is among the seven accused in the murder case.

Car Seized, Post-Mortem Report Awaited

The police have also seized a car from the premises of Kanhiya Hosiery, which is suspected to be linked to the crime. The post-mortem report is expected to provide more information about the crime, as the investigation continues.