 Video: Man beaten to death allegedly on boss' orders on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Man beaten to death allegedly on boss' orders on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

Video: Man beaten to death allegedly on boss' orders on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

Shivam worked as a manager for a transport businessman named Bankim Suri, and a video of the assault went viral, leading to seven people being named in a murder case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Video: Man beaten to death allegedly on boss' orders on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur |

A horrific incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, where a 32-year-old man named Shivam Johri was allegedly beaten to death on the orders of his boss. Shivam worked as a manager for a transport businessman named Bankim Suri, and a video of the assault went viral, leading to seven people being named in a murder case.

Video Shows Brutal Assault

The viral video showed Shivam tied to a pole and writhing in pain as a man repeatedly hit him with a rod. It is reported that Shivam was accused of theft, and the assault was carried out as a punishment.

Body Dumped at Hospital with False Claim

According to the police, Shivam's body was abandoned at the medical college and hospital on Tuesday night, and his family members were informed that he had died of electrocution. However, when a police officer examined the body, he noticed injuries inconsistent with the claim of electrocution, and the investigation began.

Victim's Employment and Accusations

Shivam had been working with transport businessman Bankim Suri for the past seven years. Recently, a package from a prominent business called Kanhiya Hosiery had gone missing, and several employees of the transporters were allegedly assaulted on suspicion of theft. The owner of Kanhiya Hosiery, Neeraj Gupta, is among the seven accused in the murder case.

Car Seized, Post-Mortem Report Awaited

The police have also seized a car from the premises of Kanhiya Hosiery, which is suspected to be linked to the crime. The post-mortem report is expected to provide more information about the crime, as the investigation continues.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Man beaten to death allegedly on boss' orders on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's...

Video: Man beaten to death allegedly on boss' orders on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's...

I-T dept identifies two dozen 'benami' assets of Mukhtar Ansari worth ₹127 crore

I-T dept identifies two dozen 'benami' assets of Mukhtar Ansari worth ₹127 crore

Modi surname case: Surat court hears Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction

Modi surname case: Surat court hears Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction

ED seizes ₹75 lakh cash, documents of 200 bank accounts, 50 shell firms of gangster Atiq Ahmed

ED seizes ₹75 lakh cash, documents of 200 bank accounts, 50 shell firms of gangster Atiq Ahmed

India logs 10,158 new COVID-19 cases, 30% increase from previous day

India logs 10,158 new COVID-19 cases, 30% increase from previous day