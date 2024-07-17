Video: Karnataka Bus Driver, Making Reel While Driving, Hits Bullock Cart From Behind Injuring Farmers, Killing 2 Bulls On Spot In Hubli

X

A government bus driver hit a bullock cart killing two bulls on the spot and severely injuring the farmers on it while making a reel in Karnataka’s Hubli on Wednesday.

In the purported video of the incident, the bus driver can be seen sitting behind the wheel as his aide makes a reel. Moments later, the video shows the bus colliding with the bullock cart on the road from behind.

Farmers injured, two oxen killed after a speeding bus hits a bullock cart in Karnataka's Hubballi.



As per reports, the bus in question belongs to the North Western Road Transport Corporation and was going towards Bagalkot at the time of the accident.

Case registered against driver

The impact of the collision was so powerful that the bulls fell down and started bleeding until they lost their lives. The two farmers from Chakkadi, severely injured, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

As per reports, a case has been registered against the bus driver at the Hubli Rural police station.

Red alert still in place for coastal regions

Meanwhile, with the rains not letting up and the monsoon still vigorous, the India Meteorological Department has extended the red alert for coastal Karnataka till July 18.

Since the intensity of rain has reduced in south interior Karnataka, the weather department has retracted the red alert for the region and has issued an orange one till July 20.

Even in coastal Karnataka, the downpour is expected to become less intense from July 19 onwards, with the weather department predicting that it would be under orange category for now.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Laxmipriya said that due to the relentless rain, the district had opened 26 care centres by the evening of July 16, including six in Karwar taluk, six in Kumta taluk and 14 in Honnavar taluk, sheltering 2,368 people.

According to her, in the last 24 hours, three houses were completely damaged, one severely and 18 partially, and one human life was lost due to a house collapse in Karwar taluk.

In case of emergencies, the DC said, the public can call the district administration's emergency helpline number 1077 as well as the WhatsApp number 94835 11015.