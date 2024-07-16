 Heart-Wrenching Video: Amid Heavy Rains, Pet Dog Seen Searching For Owner Buried Alive Under Landslide In Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada
The district has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday night, leading to the submersion of several roads, including National Highway 776-E and National Highway 66.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
In a heart-wrenching video that surfaced on X on Tuesday, a pet dog was seen searching for its owner on Ankola-Shirali Road in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, where they were buried alive and washed away along with others due to a landslide after heavy rainfall.

In the now-viral video, the dog can be seen searching for his master in the debris.

Watch the video here:

Landslides & flooding disrupt life

Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday, causing significant disruptions and danger. 

As per reports, a portion of a hill collapsed on National Highway 66 near Shirur village in Ankola taluk, causing extensive damage. Five people, who were standing next to a tea stall on the banks of the Gangavali River, are suspected to have been washed away after the landslide, though the district administration has yet to confirm the incident.

Search operations underway

Search operations for the missing individuals are ongoing, but the overflowing river is hampering rescue efforts. 

The district has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday night, leading to the submersion of several roads, including National Highway 776-E and National Highway 66. 

VIDEO: Landslide on Trek Route to Sinhagad Fort, Forest Dept Appeals to Visitors to Avoid the Route
Multiple landslides and landslips have been reported along this four-lane highway, resulting in severe traffic jams. Traffic on National Highway 69, connecting Honnavar and Bengaluru, was also disrupted for hours due to debris from a landslide, though the road has since been cleared and is now operational.

