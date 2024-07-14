 VIDEO: Landslide on Trek Route to Sinhagad Fort, Forest Dept Appeals to Visitors to Avoid the Route
Sinhagad Fort is a popular monsoon day trip destination for Punekars and visitors from outside Pune.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Heavy rains caused landslide on the Atakarwadi trek route to Sinhagad early Sunday morning. The forest department has urged tourists and trekkers to avoid the Sinhagad Fort trek route.

This appeal follows viral videos of crowds at the fort, prompting the department to issue an advisory. Sinhagad Fort is a popular monsoon day trip destination for Punekars and visitors from outside Pune.

Along with the existing prohibitory order at tourist places in the district following the Lonavala mishap that drowned five, Sinhagad Fort forest authorities had started implementing a timewise release of vehicles from both sides onto the ghat section road to prevent a repeat scenario.

Since the start of the rainy season, Sinhagad Fort has seen an influx of Punekars, students, and tourists from various places. The fort is particularly crowded on weekends as most visitors prefer to visit during this time.

