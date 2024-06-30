VIDEO: Indian Army Major Gen Prasanna Joshi Does 25 Pullups At Age 56, Netizens Shower Praise

Screengrab from the video |

Recently, Lt Col JS Sodhi (Retd) shared a video on his X account showing Major General Prasanna Joshi of the Indian Army working out in the gym. In the video, Major General Joshi can be seen doing pull-ups while jawans cheer and motivate him.

Lt Col JS Sodhi applauded Major General Prasanna Joshi in his X post, writing, "Salute and respect to the physical fitness of Major General Prasanna Joshi of the Indian Army. No wonder the Indian Army has been rated as the finest fighting force in the world by the German publication Statista in October 2022. Proud of the Indian Army. Jai Hind."

Salute and respect to the physical fitness of Major General Prasanna Joshi of the Indian Army. No wonder the Indian Army has been rated as the finest fighting force in the world by the German publication Statista in October 2022. Proud of the Indian Army. Jai Hind🇮🇳 #IndianArmy… pic.twitter.com/xuCPTcHqfh — Lt Col JS Sodhi (Retd) (@JassiSodhi24) June 29, 2024

Many netizens praised Major General Prasanna Joshi for his pull-ups, especially impressed by his strength and flexibility at the age of 56.

One user, referring to Major General Joshi as a legend, wrote, "Sir used to hit monstrous 350-yard drives at WGC, Wellington.. #legend."

Another user commented, "Fitness is one thing, but Jo is an absolute gem; a brilliant professional and a great human being."

Yet another user remarked, "Total awe. The guys who brave the most trying times and situations - have the widest smiles and spirit. Kudos to him and #IndianArmy #fauj."

Another user noted, "Twenty-five pull-ups is commendable for a Major General. He must have a regular passion for fitness."

This video has undoubtedly motivates youngsters across India.