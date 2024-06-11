 Lt-Gen Upendra Dwivedi Appointed As New Army Chief; Set To Take Over From Gen Manoj C Pande
Lt-Gen Upendra Dwivedi Appointed As New Army Chief; Set To Take Over From Gen Manoj C Pande

The present Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj C Pande, demits office on 30th June

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 11:49 PM IST
Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi to be the new Chief of the Army Staff | X | ANI

The Government has appointed Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of 30th June.

Who Is Lt-Gen Upendra Dwivedi?

He was born on July 1, 1964 and was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984.

In a service spanning close to four decades, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments.

He was also conferred 'Distinguished Fellow' in the coveted NDC equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

