Video: Former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 530 Days Of Incarceration, Says 'Feeling Indebted To Babasaheb'

The former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia walked out of the Tihar jail after 530 days of incarceration in the alleged excise policy case on Friday.

Delhi: Former Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia released from Tihar Jail

"Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don't understand how will pay off this debt to Babasaheb..." said Sisodia outside Tihar jail.

"Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don't understand how will pay off this debt to Babasaheb..."

Sisodia, who held many significant portfolios in the Delhi government, was received by a large crowd of AAP workers and leaders like Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia receives a rousing welcome from party workers and supporters as he walks out of Tihar Jail after 17 months.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday issued a warrant for the release of Manish Sisodia from Tihar Jail. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in Delhi Excise policy CBI and ED cases.

He has been granted regular bail after a period of around 17 months.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja accepted the bail bond and surety bonds in both cases.

AAP MLA Prahlad Singh Sahni, Roshan Chauhan, Gaurav Singh Raghav, MCD councillor Punardeep Singh Sahni furnished the surety for Manish Sisodia of Rs. 10 lakh each.

During the day, the court had granted the CBI time to paginate the charge sheet by August 14. Thereafter, the inspection by the counsel for the accused will be done.

The Court has listed the matter for hearing on August 21 at 12 PM.

In the morning Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha and other accused till next date.

However, the Supreme Court granted Manish Sisodia in Delhi Excise policy cases.

Accused were produced through video conferencing.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED in March 2023.

His earlier bail applications were dismissed by the trial court as well as Delhi High Court.