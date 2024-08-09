Big Relief For Manish Sisodia! Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Delhi DY CM In Excise Policy After 17 Months

Manish Sisodia | PTI

In a big relief for former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court on Friday granted bail granted him bail both the CBI and ED cases related to the Delhi Excise Policy case, according to Law Today.

The Supreme Court, paving the way for Sisodia to walk out of the jail, noted, "It is high time that courts recognise that jail should be the exception and bail the rule."

"In this case, with 493 witnesses named, there is no realistic possibility that the trial will conclude in the near future. Keeping the appellant behind bars indefinitely would violate their fundamental rights. The appellant has deep roots in society, and there is no apprehension of them fleeing," the court observed.

The Court noted that Sisodia has endured a prolonged incarceration of 17 months and that the trial has yet to begin. The SC stated that "he has been deprived of his right to a speedy trial."

The Court ordered Sisodia to provide a bail bond of ₹10 lakh with two sureties, surrender his passport, and report to the investigating officer twice a week, on Monday and Thursday. The Court also instructed him not to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Delhi Deputy CM was arrested by the CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act in February last year. In March of the same year, the ED arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sisodia’s bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court in May last year. Following this, the AAP leader approached the Supreme Court seeking bail. However, the apex court denied him relief, even as it expressed doubts about some of the charges brought against him by the ED.

Read Also Supreme Court Adjourns AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Petition Until August 5

The court allowed Sisodia to file a new bail application if the trial continued to be delayed. On June 4, a vacation Bench declined to hear Sisodia’s bail plea after the government assured that the chargesheet would be filed within a month.

Raghav Chadha on SC judgement

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Manish Sisodia, stating, "His only crime was that he provided a better future for the children of the poor."