Supreme Court Adjourns AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Petition Until August 5

Manish Sisodia | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till August 5 on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail petition challenging the Delhi High Court order rejecting his bail plea in an excise policy money laundering case.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju sought time on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate to file a reply. The court gave time to the Enforcement Directorate to file a reply until Thursday.

CBI Informs The SC About The Reply

Meanwhile, CBI informed the Supreme Court that the reply has been filed by it and it is not on record. SC was directed to bring CBI's reply on record.

Thereafter, a bench of Justices, BR Gavai, and KV Viswanathan adjourned the matter. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju meanwhile raised some preliminary objections and said this is the second special leave petition challenging the same order and the same order cannot be challenged again.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi Raises Objection

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi raised an objection to ASG's submission.

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court seeking the revival of his bail plea and complained about the delay in the commencement of trial in the excise policy case.

Earlier, Senior Advocate Singhvi apprised the top court about the June 4th order,, whereby the probe agency stated that the investigation in the excise policy case would be concluded and the final charge sheet would be filed expeditiously and at any rate on or before July 3, 2024, and immediately thereafter, the trial court will be free to proceed with a trial.

On June 4, the top court also gave him the liberty to revive his prayer afresh after filing the final charge sheet. Sisodia now sought to revive his application, challenging the Delhi High Court order that dismissed his bail plea.

Apex Court Disposes Of AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Plea

On June 4, the top court disposed of Sisodia's plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the investigation would be concluded and the final charge sheet would be filed expeditiously and at any rate on or before July 3 and immediately thereafter, the trial court will be free to proceed with trial.

Sisodia sought a revival of his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order on May 21.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.