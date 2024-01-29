Supreme Court Of India Opens Applications For Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate Position For Rs 80,000 Per Month

Representative Image |

The position of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate is open to qualified candidates, according to the Supreme Court of India. The deadline for completing the registration process is February 15; it started on January 24. The goal of this hiring campaign is to cover as many as ninety open positions throughout the company.

Applicants may submit their applications by going to main.sci.gov.in, the apex court's official website.

The Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2024 official notification states that candidates who are chosen for the Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate position will receive a salary of Rs 80,000 per month.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for the position of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate must be graduates of law schools, colleges, universities, or other institutions established by Indian law, with a bachelor's degree in law (including an integrated degree program in law), and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as advocates.

Applicants for the position must be between the ages of 20 and 32, per the official circular.

After graduating from any stream, students enrolled in the third year of the Three-Year Law Course or the fifth year of the Five-Year Integrated Law Course may also apply, provided they can provide documentation proving they completed their legal education prior to accepting the position of Law Clerk/Research Associate.

In addition to writing skills and computer knowledge—including the ability to retrieve needed information from a variety of search engines and processes, including e-SCR, Manupatra, SCC Online, LexisNexis, Westlaw, etc.—applicants must also have research and analytical talents.

Screening Process

There are three stages to the choosing procedure. Multiple Choice Questions will make up Part I. The examination will assess the applicants' comprehension and legal knowledge. A subjective written examination including writing and analytical ability makes up Part II. On March 10, the written exam will take place, and on March 11, the answer key will be made available. Section III will deal with the interview process.

Application Fees

The position of Law Clerk/Research Associate requires a 500 rupee application fee. The charge must be made online via the UCO Bank Payment Gateway.