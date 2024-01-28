Savitribai Phule Pune University Announces Deadline For MH SET 2024 Exam Registration, Apply Now

Representative Image

As the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2024 exam's deadline nears, Savitribai Phule Pune University is all set to close the application process on January 31, 2024.

It is mandatory for the candidates who wish to apeear for this upcoming exam to register before the said deadline. Only the candidates who successfully register for the exam will be able to appear for it.

The candidates can register for the MH SET 2024 exam through the official website i.e. setexam.unipune.ac.in. The open category incurs an application fee of ₹800, while the reserved category requires a fee of ₹650.

Steps To Register For The MH SET 2024 Exam

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the Homepage.

Step 3: Click on the registration link titled 'SET Exam 7 April 2024'

Step 4: Key in credentials to login

Step 5: Fill out the application form with correct and valid details.

Step 6: Now, upload the valid documents.

Step 7: Proceed to pay the mentioned application fee.

Step 8: Your application form will apeear on the screen

Step 9: Save and download the form for futurre use and requirements.

Important Details To Note About The Exam

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 7, 2024. In case the candidate who wishes to appear for the said exam fails to register before the deadline, then they have the facility to apply for the exam with a late registration fee. This late registration window will be open till February 7, 2024. It is also mandatory to note that the correction window for the application form will begin from February 8, 2024 and will be open till February 10, 2024.

The admit card for MH SET will become available on March 28.