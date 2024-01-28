Himachal Pradesh Board Announces Revised Exam Schedule For Class 10, 12 Exams | File

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has made changes to the exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 in 2024. SStudents have the option to visit hpbose.org, the official website of the board, to review the updated date sheets or timetables.

The exams for both classes have been rescheduled to begin on March 1, with the Class 10 exams concluding on March 18 and the Class 12 exams on March 30.

Additionally, practical exams for Class 12 students who previously failed or were absent will be conducted internally at their schools or examination centers during the exam period.

For each class, exams will take place in a single session every day. The exams will start at 8:45 am and conclude at 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture, and Applied Arts subjects, which will be held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

The use of electronic devices, calculators, cell phones, and smartwatches is strictly prohibited in the examination hall, with penalties for violators.

How to download?

Visit hpbose.org, the official website, and navigate to the 'Examination' tab on the homepage.

From there, choose the 'Date Sheet' section, as indicated in the reference image.

Next, click on the link for HP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 to view the PDF of the date sheet.

Download and print it for future reference.