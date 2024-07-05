VIDEO: Driverless Bus Runs Over Petrol Pump Employee Inflating Bike Tires In UP's Hardoi; Horrific Incident Caught On CCTV

Driverless Bus Runs Over Petrol Pump Employee Inflating Bike Tires In UP's Hardoi | X

Hardoi: In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, a malfunctioning bus parked at a petrol pump on Ghanta Ghar Road suddenly started moving without a driver. The bus ran over an employee inflating a bike tire at the petrol pump, crossed the road, and collided with another bus parked on the sidewalk. This unexpected incident caused a commotion, and the employee was referred to Lucknow in critical condition.

At Tandon Petrol Pump on Ghanta Ghar Road, a bus driver arrived on Wednesday (July 3) night to refuel with diesel. During refueling, the bus broke down. The driver managed to park the bus on the petrol pump premises and placed bricks in front of the wheels.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Thursday (July 4) morning, around 9 AM, the bus suddenly began moving on its own. It ran over Tejpal (36), an employee from Dakoli in the Madhoganj Police Station area, who was inflating tires, and collided with another bus parked on the sidewalk. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the petrol and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Petrol pump employees rushed Tejpal to the district hospital. After initial treatment, he was referred to Lucknow. The police removed the bus from the scene. City Inspector Sanjay Pandey stated that the bus was parked in a malfunctioning condition. The accident likely occurred because the bricks placed in front of the wheels were removed and due to the slope of the area.