US: Video Shows Man Intentionally Rams Car & Tries To Run Over Cyclists Near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident captured on camera, a car hit two cyclists near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. After the initial collision, the car was seen running over one of the cyclists who had fallen to the ground.

NEW: Man arrested after hitting two bikers near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.



Footage shows the man appearing to purposely hit the riders before running one of them over.



The driver was then chased down by those who witnessed the incident.

According to X post @auroramyst, the driver of the car has been arrested by police. Witnesses at the scene chased the driver and handed him over to police officers.

The driver in police custody | X/@auroramyst

@DFWscanner Content Warning: Please watch for bicyclists. Riders who were hit are expected to be ok, thank God. Driver took off and was chased down by others, and was arrested. Happened in DFW Airport area. pic.twitter.com/Uaj2vuSfAR — Aurora (@auroramyst) June 19, 2024

The footage was initially posted by X user @auroramyst, who also shared an image showing an unidentified man being taken into custody by police officers. In her post, Aurora wrote, “Riders who were hit are expected to be okay, thank God. The driver took off and was chased down by others, and was arrested.”

Although in her post Aroura, said that It has not been confirmed if the image is directly related to the incident.

Outraged Netizens Question The Driver's Intention

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many netizens condemning the reckless driver.

One X user wrote, "I’m no fan of bikers being on the road, just like many others. This guy, however, needs to be locked up. Obvious danger to those around him."

Another user asked, "Where should bikers ride if not on the road? Just curious."

Other reactions included a user writing, "Long prison term! He literally ran the second biker over,"

A X user @Sassafrass_84 commented, "That's attempted murder. I hope they lock him up for years. What is wrong with people these days?!"

While many user questioned the intention of the driver of whether he purpose fully ran over one of the cyclist grievously injuring the victim, the reason is yet unknown.

The incident has now raised concern about road safety and the treatment of cyclists.