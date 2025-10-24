Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig At Nitish Kumar, Says 'Chacha Ji Is Good At Heart But...' - VIDEO

Tejashwi Yadav | PTI

Saharsa: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and opposition's Chief Ministerial face in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took a dig at Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar over his political flipflops, saying, “Uncle (Nitish Kumar)’s nature changes again and again, from this side to that side."

“Amit Shah has said that after the election, the BJP will decide who will be the Chief Minister. One thing is clear: Nitish Kumar ji has once again been hijacked by the BJP. You all know Chacha ji’s nature, he is good at heart, but we are upset that BJP leaders are treating him unfairly," Yadav said, addressing the crowd in Saharsa.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he sets up factories in Gujarat and wants to win in Bihar. “But this is not going to happen…We are Biharis, we don’t get scared from ‘Baharis'(Outsiders)" Yadav said.

He further highlighted his party’s commitment to action over words and said, “I don’t make empty promises, whatever I say, I will do it. What the government has not been able to do in 20 years, we will do it in 20 months."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has claimed that the NDA could win around 175 seats out of the 244 seats. Currently NDA has 130 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Bihar on Friday with a massive rally in Samastipur, asserting that the state was ready to bring back the NDA government with a stronger mandate. Before addressing the rally, Modi visited Karpuri Gram to pay floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, calling him “a guiding light for social justice and empowerment of the poor and backward.”

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.