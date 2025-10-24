 Manish Gupta Appointed As India's Next Ambassador To Ireland
The MEA said in its statement, "Manish Gupta (IFS: 1998), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Ghana, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Ireland. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly." India and Ireland have longstanding ties.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Manish Gupta

New Delhi: Manish Gupta, who is presently serving as the High Commissioner of India to Ghana, has been appointed as the next ambassador to Ireland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

"There are approx. 80,000 Indian origin persons in Ireland, of whom approx. 33,898 are PIOs and approx. 40,000 are NRIs, along with approx. 10,000 Indian students. The bulk of the community is in health-care, IT, engineering and senior management positions. The community is well-regarded locally and has integrated well into Irish society", the Embassy of India in Dublin noted.

India-Ireland interactions date back to the 19th century when a significant number of Irishmen joined the British Civil Service, medical, engineering and army services. The Embassy highlighted how links were further strengthened by connections between the nationalist movements of the two countries since the early 1900s.

The formal diplomatic ties were established in 1947. India opened its Embassy in Dublin in 1951. The Irish Embassy in New Delhi was opened in 1964.

Earlier this year, EAM visited Ireland from March 6 to 7.

EAM called on the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, and had a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Simon Harris.

He also met the Minster of Higher Education and the former Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

EAM interacted with the Indian students at the University College of Dublin on "India's View of the World" and also interacted with the Indian community.

