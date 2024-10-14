Video: Chennai Residents Park Cars On Velachery Flyover Amid Heavy Rain Warning For Next 4 Days

@varunkrish

Amid heavy rain alert for the next four days in Tamil Nadu, residents of Chennai’s Velachery were seen parking their cars on a flyover in case they would have to face a flash flood-like situation.

In a video which has emerged on social media, cars were seen lined up on the side of the bridge.

Watch the video here:

TN CM takes stock of monsoon situation

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday took stock of the situation arising due to the heavy rain predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

As per reports, Stalin has directed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 15, and also asked them to issue an advisory to IT firms to allow their employees to work from home from October 15 to 18.

The RMC said Tamil Nadu would receive heavy rain due to a low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am today. "It is likely to become a well marked low pressure area and move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next two days," it said.

#WATCH | On heavy rainfall warning, Scientist 'G & Deputy Director General of Meteorology,. Regional Meteorological Centre, Dr. S. Balachandran says, "...In 24 hours, heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. Heavy rainfall is… pic.twitter.com/JteuxaanNv — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

There would be enhanced rainfall activity associated with the movement of this system, the IMD said.

The chief minister directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force be deployed in advance in the areas prone to be affected.

"Rescue boats should be deployed in flood-prone areas today. District monitoring officers should immediately carry out the preparatory work, including relief and rehabilitation in coordination with the district administration," he said.

Further, the frequency of metro trains and MRTS should be enhanced for the convenience of the public, he added.

Steps should be taken to keep the price of essential commodities under control and efforts should be made to adequately stock food and medicine in old age and destitute homes, Stalin stressed.

During the review meeting, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials informed that the civic body has readied 990 pumps, 57 tractors equipped with pump sets, and 36 mechanised boats to be used in case of any emergency.

In addition, 46 MT bleaching powder and phenyl were available for sanitation purposes. About 169 fully equipped relief centers would become operational based on the situation.

The collectors of the four districts said they were fully geared up to cope with the situation arising due to inundation.