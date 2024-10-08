 Tamil Nadu: IAF Jawan Falls Unconscious During Celebration Of 92nd Anniversary Of Indian Air Force At Tambaram Air Force Station In Chennai (Video)
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
IAF jawan being carried away on a stretcher | ANI

Chennai: An Indian Air Force jawan fell unconscious during the celebration of the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force at Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai on Tuesday.

Visuals from the site showed the jawan being carried away on a stretcher.

This incident follows the tragedy on October 6 when five people who attended the mega air show of the Air Force at the Marina Beach in the city died on account of "high temperature" in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu's Health Minister Ma Subramanian in a press conference addressed the Chennai's Air Show incident. The opposition blamed the DMK government for failing to make proper administrative arrangements.

Statement Of BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy

"When the entire Chennai city was enjoying the air show by the Indian Air Force (IAF), it was very unfortunate that the Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu government and the Chennai police did not cooperate with the public. The maladministration and worst traffic arrangements done by the state police have ended up where we have lost five lives and hundreds got admitted to various hospitals in Chennai. This is due to a lack of proper planning and intelligence. The (state) government has to take responsibility for this and see to it that in future, it doesn't happen," BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said yesterday.

"Five people died, all five deaths were due to high temperature. A total of 102 people were affected by the soaring heat, with 93 initially requiring hospitalization. five people were brought in dead, two at Omandurar General Hospital, two at Royapet General Hosital, and one at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital," he said.

"Fortunately, the situation has improved, with only seven remaining inpatients as of now. Four at Omandurar Hospital, two at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, and one at Royapet Hospital," the minister said.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday organised an Air Show at Chennai's Marina Beach ahead of the upcoming 92nd Air Force Day today.

