IAF Chennai Air Show Mishap: 7 Tips To Prevent Severe Heatstroke

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 07, 2024

In an unfortunate incident, 5 people have died and several have been hospitalised i critical condition after suffering from severe heatstroke while attending the IAF Air Show in Chennai. Here are ways you can prevent heat strokes

All images from Canva

Use cooling measures like taking cold showers, soaking a towel in cool water, or using a fan to reduce your body temperature

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. This helps regulate your body temperature

Opt for lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothes to help your body cool off more easily

Try to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). If you need to go outside, seek shade when possible. Carry an umbrella if you at all have to be out

Protect your skin with sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) to prevent sunburn, which can interfere with your body's ability to cool down

Be aware of signs like dizziness, headache, nausea, and muscle cramps. If you experience these, rest in a cool place, drink fluids, and seek medical help if necessary

Thanks For Reading!

IAF Chennai Air Show: At Least 5 Dead, 90 Hospitalised After Close To 15 Lakh People Turn Up At...
Find out More