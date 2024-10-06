 IAF Chennai Air Show: At Least 5 Dead, 90 Hospitalised After Close To 15 Lakh People Turn Up At Marina Beach For Event
N Chitra | Sunday, October 06, 2024
Chennai: At least five persons died of heat related exhaustion and over 90 were hospitalised for treatment on Sunday as an estimated 15 lakh people turned up to watch a brilliant air show at the Marina, the world’s second longest beach, by the Indian Air Force coinciding with its 92nd anniversary. The capital city was gridlocked on account of the attendant traffic congestion and the Metro Rail stations were choked with people, who were returning from the air show. 

Numerous aircraft including Rafale, indigenously made light combat aircraft Tejas, Sukhoi 30 MKI, Sarang helicopter display team, the Surya Kiran aerobatics team held the audience spellbound with their show of valour. 

“More than 230 people had fainted during the show due to the searing heat. At least 93 were hospitalised and three persons including a woman died,” a top police officer confirmed on Sunday evening.

Earlier, the record turnout at the air show ensured that the event entered the Limca Book of Records. “Over 15 lakh people watched the colourful and scintillating performance of the nation’s air warriors with their over 72 aircraft,” the IAF said.

The entire beach front and the roof tops of high-rise buildings right from Kovalam in the East Coast Road to Ennore in were filled with people to watch the airs how that returned to the city after about 21 years.

The IAF said the annual event used to be held in Delhi for long. To provide opportunity for the people of other cities as well, the event was shifted out of Delhi three years ago. The first city to host it outside Delhi was Chandigarh, followed by Prayagraj last year. “However Chennai is the biggest one in terms of the scale of the show and the number of keen audience. Overall 72 aircraft did manoeuvring, filling the sky with awe inspiring moves,” it said.

The chief guest for the occasion was the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin who was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh presided over the mega event.

