Bihar: IAF Helicopter Carrying Supplies For Flood Victims Makes Emergency Landing In Muzaffarpur; Pilots, Soldiers Safe (Video)

@prabhakarjourno

An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Wednesday due to engine failure. As per initial reports, the helicopter was carrying flood relief material from Sitamarhi.

Reports suggest that the helicopter fell over Ward 13 of Naya Gaon in Aurai.

Three personnel, including two pilots, were onboard at the time of the incident, as per a report by news agency ANI.

In the purported videos of the incident which surfaced on social media, locals were seen rescuing the pilots and soldiers stuck inside the helicopter which fell into the water.

Watch the videos here:

बिहार में सेना का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश



मुजफ्फरपुर के औराई प्रखंड के देसी बाजार में एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। बाढ़ राहत सामग्री वितरण के दौरान सेना का एक हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया। यह हेलीकॉप्टर सीतामढ़ी से उड़ान भरकर बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों में राहत पैकेट बांटने जा रहा था।



इस हेलीकॉप्टर में… pic.twitter.com/yHTPADvgII — Prabhakar Kumar (@prabhakarjourno) October 2, 2024

@aajtak IAF helicopter crash in my village during flood muzaffarpur bihar aurai Nayagaon pic.twitter.com/18ZO5GmWIp — Ranveer kumar (@Ranveerkum59424) October 2, 2024

As per news reports, the Principal Secretary of the disaster management department, Pratyaya Amrit, stated that a major accident was averted due to the pilot's presence of mind. He said the engine failed and the pilot ensured that the helicopter landed in a safe zone.

The injured have been taken to a hospital.

Several parts of Bihar are struggling with severe flooding due to heavy water discharge from the Kosi Barrage in Birpur, following relentless rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal. Rivers are at or above danger levels in many bordering districts.

Read Also Bihar: Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha lauds government for tackling flood situations in Mithila region

A massive volume of water has been released from the Kosi and Gandak barrages, affecting northern Bihar and Nepal. Floods in Sitamarhi followed a breach in the Mandar dam in the Belsand block on September 29.

Earlier on Monday, September 30, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the state government is working in coordination with the central government to mitigate the flooding situation.