Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Prediction: No Respite From Rain, These Are IMD Warnings And Alerts

Chennai rains: Chennai, Puducherry and almost the whole of Tamil Nadu appear to be in for another day of rains and thunderstorms. Citizens in the south Indian state have been facing battering from the elements for many weeks now and it seems they will have to dig in and hold out for a few more days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its predictions and warnings for the entire state and the union territory of Puducherry.

IMD weather forecast: Chennai and Puducherry

At the time of publishing of this story, Chennai was experiencing a temperature 25.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 96 per cent which suggests that more rains were highly likely. It has been forecast that maximum temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius.

In last 17 hours, Chennai has received 17 mm of rain. The IMD has advised people of the Chennai District to remain watchful and follow weather updates to know about possibility of thunderstorms. The sky is likely to be partly cloudy on October 14.

In case of thunderstorms, the IMD has said that surface winds of speeds between 40 and 60 kmph are likely to occur.

Even for Puducherry, the IMD has predicted 'very heavy rain, thunderstorm and squall'.

IMD Weather Forecast For Rest Of Tamil Nadu

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rains at most places in the state. Thunderstorms and lightning are possible at one or two places.

It has been predicted that heavy to very heavy rains are expected at isolated places in districts like Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai.

Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam.

Heavy rains are expected in Kancheepuram District along with districts like Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirapalli, Ranipet, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Kancheepuram districts.

Thunderstorm warnings:

All coastal districts in Tamil Nadu have been advised to remain alert for possibility of thunderstorms. The districts of Tirupattar, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai have special warnings.

The state of Tamil Nadu has received more rain this year than it normally does. In the month of October alone, from October 1 to October 13, it has received 95.3 mm of rain. The rain average during this time-period usually, is 57.4 mm

This means that there is massive spike of 66 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Port Warnings:

The IMD had not issued specific warnings for ports in the state at the time of publishing of this story.