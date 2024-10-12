 Tamil Nadu: NIA Joins Investigation Into Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Train Derailment; Sabotage Angle Not Ruled Out
Tamil Nadu: NIA Joins Investigation Into Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Train Derailment; Sabotage Angle Not Ruled Out

While there were no human casualties in the accident, which had striking parallels with last year’s Balasore accident that claimed numerous lives, in this accident many passengers sustained injures.

N ChithraUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Image Of Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train derailed | DYFI-CEC

Chennai: Hours after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train derailed after ramming a stationary good wagon at Kavarapettai in Tiruvallur district near Chennai on Friday night, the National Investigation Agency also joined the probe to rule out any sabotage. 

While there were no human casualties in the accident, which had striking parallels with last year’s Balasore accident that claimed numerous lives, in this accident many passengers sustained injures. 

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Calls On Passengers Admitted To Hospital

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who called on passengers admitted to the Government Stanely Hospital in Chennai, “The Union Government should take measures to prevent train accidents. It has not become a series of accidents,” he said. 

On Saturday evening, the Railway withdrew the diversion of the train services on the stretch. 

Preliminary Investigation Reveals Details

Preliminary investigation suggested, the empty goods train had taken much of the impact of the rear-end collision. “Inbuilt safety features in the Bagmati Express’s LHB coaches had played a vital role in preventing fatalities,” an official said.

The Express train was cruising at 90 kmph speed when it was given the signal to pass via the main line. However, for some strange reason, the loco pilot opted to go via the loop line and rammed a goods train stabled on the tracks. 

“Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, A M Chowdhary initiated a thorough inspection of the track, points and blocks, signals, station electronic control panels and other significant safety, signal and operational aspects. He was assisted by other railway officials,” the Southern Railway said. 

As per procedure, the Government Railway Police in Chennai booked a case in connection with the train accident, while an NIA officer visited the accident spot to probe the sabotage angle. The restoration work was on in full swing through the day, except for a brief halt due to sharp showers. 

The stranded passengers, rescued from the site, boarded a special passenger train and left for Darbhanga, via Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur. 

