VIDEO: 'Arnab Goswami Kitna Pagal Hai Yaar', Elvish Yadav Slams TV Journalist For Accusing Him Of Attending Noida Snake Venom Party

New Delhi: Just days after threatening Maneka Gandhi after the BJP MP claimed that her NGO unravelled and exposed the role of Elvish Yadav in "supplying snake venom" to rave parties in Noida and Gurugram, the Youtuber this time hit out at journalist and Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami for "spreading nonsense" about him and the case that Elvish is embroiled in.

"How insane is this Arnab Goswami!" said Elvish in a Vlog after the journalist claimed in his 9 pm debate that Elvish was present in the rave party. Elvish Yadav also said in the interview that though earlier he used to support Arnab, he could see that the anchor had not done his "homework" of reading the FIR in detail and once again reiterated that he was not present in any rave party.

Elvish also alleged media trial and said that news anchors and journalists where saying "whatever came to their mind" without "caring for the facts."

Watch: Elvish Yadav comes down heavily on Arnab Goswami for the journalist's claims on rave party.

Elvish Yadav is upset with Arnab Goswami and plans to take legal action over his comments.





Watch: Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami claims Elvish Yadav was present in the rave party.





And forget about being at the location of alleged crime, it seems #ElvishYadav was not even in the same state.🙏





FIR against Elvish Yadav

An FIR was filed against six people, including Elvish, for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida. However, the YouTuber has denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party.

On Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar commented on the matter and said that he has "no influence" on the case proceedings and added that the police would take action if "Elvish is found guilty."

